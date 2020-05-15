Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Collecting The Precious – TOYNK The Lord of the Rings Tiki Mugs

May 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm by elessar  - 

If you like cool Middle-earth items and you are also into Tiki Mugs then these items are for you. Fans of the greatest trilogy of all time can get Gandalf the Grey, Frodo, and Gollum all done as Tiki Mugs. You can get all three of these very cool looking mugs, which can help give you an island vibe as we sit in quarantine, for $75 for the set. If you decide to get them individually they’re running at $26 a piece, so there is a saving if you get all three as a set. They’re also doing muglets of Frodo and Gollum as a set, which will cost $14. They will also be offering customers a free gift (LOTR Geeki Tiki Mini Muglet Set) if they spend $100 or more on ANY product at Toynk.com. Offer will end 5/18/2020 at 11:59PM CST. The gift will automatically show up as free in a customer’s cart once they have over $100 of products added.

