Join us on Facebook!
Join us in our forums!
Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Happy birthday JA Bayona @FilmBayona! May this year be the most rewarding of your career as you journey into Middle… https://t.co/am11o1z9KZ
    about 40 minutes ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: The Hobbit was published in 1937, yet the publisher still flexes copyright muscle on anyone trying to read it aloud… https://t.co/khNMhSFnOg
    about 19 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Congratulations to @andyserkis for reading the entire HOBBIT book in 11 hours and hitting the original £250,000 goa… https://t.co/tFZoF7PxQp
    about 19 hours ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Andy Serkis is Reading The Hobbit LIVE and it is as Precious as You Would Expect!

May 8, 2020 at 6:21 am by Calisuri  - 

Ever generous with his time and talent, Andy Serkis is hosting a #hobbithon of sorts and reading the entirety of The Hobbit for 12 hours – right now!

In a message to his fans, Andy writes:

So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12 hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit” by yours truly – a journey across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need – NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.  

We have links below to the various ways you can watch, and then you can support his efforts on the official GoFundMe page.

YouTube Feed:

And if you are on Facebook:


Posted in Andy Serkis, Hobbit Cast News, Lord of the Rings, LotR Cast News, The Hobbit on May 8, 2020 by

Daggers of Tauriel

Leave a Reply