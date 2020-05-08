Andy Serkis is Reading The Hobbit LIVE and it is as Precious as You Would Expect!

at 6:21 am by - May 8, 20206:21 am by Calisuri

Ever generous with his time and talent, Andy Serkis is hosting a #hobbithon of sorts and reading the entirety of The Hobbit for 12 hours – right now!

In a message to his fans, Andy writes:

So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12 hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit” by yours truly – a journey across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need – NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

We have links below to the various ways you can watch, and then you can support his efforts on the official GoFundMe page.

