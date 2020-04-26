Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Join us in our 24 Hour Chatroom!
Check out TheOneRing.net on Twitter!
Join us on Instagram

Latest Tweets

  1. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: This is the best 30 minutes you can spend today, and keep watching all the way through as they add more and more gu… https://t.co/wDzEr3cHDq
    about 2 hours ago

  2. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Two types of folk in month 2 of quarantine https://t.co/MIEKMaEqk7
    about 10 hours ago

  3. TheOneRing.net
    TheOneRing.net: Welcome to TORn Founders Day – 2020! https://t.co/Ed3xyaWjRY https://t.co/bRh00S4h3F
    about 1 day ago

News Alerts

Get emailed with every new post!

Got News?

Click here to submit your story to us!

Today in Middle-earth, April 26

April 26, 2020 at 12:36 am by grammaboodawg  - 

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on April 26th:

  • The unexpected party (1341)
  • TheOneRing.net is officially registered (1999)
  • TheOneRing.net celebrates its 10-year Anniversary.
  • TheOneRing.net members unveil the TORn Mathom-house (2010) 
  • TheOneRing.net celebrates its 15-year Anniversary.
  • TheOneRing.net celebrates its 20-year Anniversary.
  • [Join us on the Discussion Boards here!]

April 26, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

1. Wednesday. The unexpected party.

(from Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

“Bilbo rushed along the passage… …He pulled open the door with a jerk, and they all fell in, one on top of the other. More dwarves, four more! And there was Gandalf behind, leaning on his staff and laughing.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 23-31 Hobbit)

April 26, 1999

1. TheOneRing.net is officially registered (1999)

April 26, 2009

1. TheOneRing.net celebrates its 10-year Anniversary.

April 26, 2010

1. TheOneRing.net members unveil the TORn Mathom-house. 

April 26, 2014

1. TheOneRing.net celebrates its 15-year Anniversary.

April 26, 2019

1. TheOneRing.net celebrates its 20-year Anniversary.

join us on the discussion board here


Posted in Calendar, Creations, Fans, Founders Day, Hobbit Book, The Hobbit, TheOneRing.net Community, Today in Middle-earth on April 26, 2020 by Today in Middle-earth, April 26 | Discuss
Order the Gollum Enraged - Click Here

Comments are closed.