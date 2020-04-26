Today in Middle-earth, April 26

April 26, 2020

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on April 26th:

The unexpected party (1341)

TheOneRing.net is officially registered (1999)

TheOneRing.net celebrates its 10-year Anniversary.

TheOneRing.net members unveil the TORn Mathom-house (2010)

TheOneRing.net celebrates its 15-year Anniversary.

TheOneRing.net celebrates its 20-year Anniversary.

