Welcome to TORn’s Founders Day – 2020!

at 7:40 am by April 26, 20207:40 am by grammaboodawg

When TheOneRing.net marked its 10th anniversary in 2009, we celebrated in style. We had such a good time, we decided to celebrate every year on April 26, the date when TORn was established. Today is our 11th Founders Day Anniversary and our 21st Anniversary (TORniversary).

To us, however, this is more than an Anniversary. Inspired by TORn Discussion Board member weaver, April 26 has evolved into Founders Day. It’s become TheOneRing.net’s official holiday to celebrate our four Founders and is our time to say thanks to them and the people (all volunteers) who keep this place going. It’s a great day to find shade under our FD Tree and reminisce, tell war stories, or reflect on all the adventures and friendships that have been forged over the years. If you watch closely, you’ll see that every year a new leaf sprouts with its own unique look. [Here’s more about our FD Party Tree]

Come to our Discussion Boards where the day and several days after are filled with the best that a virtual party can offer. It doesn’t end until it stops! No one can ever be too late, so you can arrive precisely when you mean to.

Everyone is invited to join in — so don’t be shy! Look for special party threads clearly identified (**FD) in the subject line on our message board posts on Main and Off Topic. Hunt around, find a party game you like, or a conversation you enjoy, and dive in! You can even order a virtual drink at Fiesta Friday. Plus Barliman’s chat and our facebook page are always open and welcome both old friends and new visitors… so why not drop in and say Hi!? There’s a complete list of past years’ Parties down below.

Here’s to our Founders: Corvar, Xoanon, Tehanu, Calisuri!

Happy 21st TORniversary, TheOneRing.net!!

As part of our celebration, every year we reprise posting the TORn “Valaquenta” shown here. The “Valaquenta“ was written by member Alassëa Eruvende and set most beautifully to paper by our dear friend Daniel Reeve, calligrapher and artist for Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. Enjoy!

Collection of All Founders Day Party Posts

10th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2009

11th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2010

12th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2011

13th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2012

14th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2013

15th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2014

16th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2015

17th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2016

18th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2017

19th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2018

20th Anniversary and Founders Day Collection, 2019

