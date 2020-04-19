Get your tickets to Tolkien today!
Collecting The Precious – Diamond Select Toys Legolas and Gimli Set on sale

April 19, 2020 at 11:33 pm by elessar  - 

As we told you back in March the awesome folks at Diamond Select Toys has reintroduced collectors to action figures from The Lord of the Rings. The first set from that launch is now for sale and fans can go snag two members of the Fellowship that created a fantastic friendship. The first two figures are none other than Legolas and Gimli. Both figures are in 7 inch scale with 16 points of articulation. Slated to come out in the fall you can buy these figures seperatly from various retailers for $25 or from Diamond Select Toys themselves for $50.


Posted in Uncategorized on April 19, 2020 by
