Collecting The Precious – Diamond Select Toys The Lord of the Rings Action Figures

at 2:18 am by March 17, 20202:18 am by elessar

It’s been a long time since fans of The Lord of the Rings could buy brand new actions figures of the greatest trilogy of all-time. At Toy Fair this year the awesome folks at Diamond Select Toys showed off they will be doing a line of figures based on The Lord of the Rings. There will be two series to start when pre-orders launch next month with each figure having a price of $30. Series 1 will launch with Gimli and Legolas while series 2 consists of Aragorn as well as a Nazgul. If you want the Sauron figure in the pictures you will need to buy those four figures as Sauron is a build-a-figure. The Frodo figure will come with random parts for Sauron, and the Orc will come with various Orc parts. So be ready next month to get your orders in and add to your Middle-earth collection.

