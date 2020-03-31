The Great Hall of Poets

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

The Lord of Water

by D.McGlinchey

I move through the world via many paths.

Each pathway leads to me and I cover this Middle Earth.

Nowhere is beyond my reach.

For if I am hinderedI may take to the sky to fall again anew,

Where each raindrop may carry a message from me,

Each teardrop you shed a tale from you.

Through the scars of the land I move unassailed.

In my depths I hold memories and great tales never told.

For the memories and tales are as the Great River’s roar.

Each crash is a cry out.

Each trickle a whispered sigh.

The thunder of Rauros echoes of a thousand battles,

Whilst the screens of a waterfall have hidden the events that began them!



Not for me the grand halls and graces of Valinor,

Nor the rugged beauty of the lands of Arda.

It is Ulmonan holds my heart.

The depths of my oceans and the calm of my seas offer seclusion enough.

But beware my wrath and cherish my pity

For I am ever present to protect.

To guide.

To avenge.

For I offer both mercy and punishment to the Children of Illúvatar

I will speak with Nàmo and Manwë if need, within the Máhanaxar

And forestall the works of Melkor

For I am of the Eight,

The Aratar

The Holy Ones of Arda

And I remain.

~~ * ~~

The Dawn of the Fourth Age

By Mary E.

He who was the younger now must

take charge.

The one who his father loved the

least has now become the first.

What has happened to the world?

That which was fair is now corrupt

He who was less now is more.

Those who loved peace now must

fight.

The land which was green is now a

blight.

The kingdom of elves is fading fast

It is men that must take up the

banner of good.

The king will return

The halfling will save.

All that must be will be

Much that is old must leave the

earth.

For a new age has come,

Never seen under this sun.

All things must come to an end

But many others have just begun.

That which was beautiful but deadly

Has at last been destroyed.

The power of evil no more can stand

All peoples will join the final fight

And bring down that which blocked

the light.

A star in heaven will join her lord

And a new race of kings will be born.

The last of the wise will pass over

the sea,

But leave in their wake the ones who

have tales still meant to be told.

What has happened to the world?

Is the dark gone for good

The light here to stay?

Prophesies fulfilled and wars won

and passed?

The earth is beautiful, fair and bright,

The King loves his people

And all is right.

~~ * ~~

Elf of the wand

By: Theo van de Pol

And so it was told that both were Maiar,

but the light was in Olórin and the darkness with Valaraukar.

One walked Middle Earth and Gandalf became his common name,

the other dwelt deep in darkness and would become Durin’s Bane.

Many years later Durin Doors would sway open again,

and the Grey Pilgrim led a brave fellowship into the Balrogs den.

In the grim cold of the mine there are no lights or stars,

there he would face his greatest test as outlined by the wise Valar.

At the bridge of Khazad-Dum he stood firm but fell in the abyss,

fighting the demon for days, leaving his friends alone and amiss.

The darkness took him and he strayed out of thought and time,

but was send back naked as it was still his task to guide and shine.

He became Gandalf once again to help those who opposed Sauron to fight,

this time not as the Grey, but purely as the White.

~~ * ~~