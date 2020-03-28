Please Support TORn’s friends Badali Jewelry if you can

What strange days we are living through. Quarantine, isolation, social distancing, and uncertainty make these tough times for us all. We here at TheOneRing.net are thinking of all our fellow fans, and hoping that you are all keeping safe and well. We hope you’ll join us on the message boards or in the chat room, on Twitter or at the Facebook group; perhaps you’ll enjoy a Happy Hobbit video, or play along when Middle-earth March Madness begins on Monday. However you choose to be together in the fandom, know that you are not alone; your friends are with you!

We know that many folks are struggling with loss of work at this time, and small businesses are fighting hard to survive. Badali Jewelry have been great friends and supporters of TORn since the First Age. They are a wonderful company, run by lovely people, who make beautiful things – including their licensed Middle-earth range. Now they, like lots of small businesses, are struggling to stay afloat. Please support them if you can, by donating to their GoFundMe, by making a purchase from their website, and/or by helping to spread the word.

We stand together in these strange and bewildering days. As Samwise tells us, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow; the sun will shine out the clearer when all this is over.