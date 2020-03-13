Today in Middle-earth, March 13

at 1:00 am by March 13, 20201:00 am by grammaboodawg

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on March 13th:

Frodo captured by the Orcs of Cirith Ungol (3019)

The Pelennor is overrun (3019)

Faramir is wounded (3019)

Aragorn reaches Pelargir and captures the fleet (3019)

Théoden in Druadan Forest (3019)

Frodo is taken ill (3020)

March 13, 3019 (S.R. 1419)

1. Frodo captured by the Orcs of Cirith Ungol.

“Sam had fallen to his knees by Frodo’s head, his senses r

eeling in the foul stench…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 431-432 TT)

2. The Pelennor is overrun.

“‘…the Lord of Barad-dûr the most fell of all his captains is already master of your outer walls,’ said Gandalf.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 112-115 RotK)

3. Faramir is wounded.

“Even as the Nazgûl had swerved aside from the onset of the White Rider, there came flying a deadly dart…”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 114 RotK)

4. Aragorn reaches Pelargir and captures the fleet.

[Legolas] “‘But the Haradrim, being now driven to the brink, turned at bay, and they were fierce in despair; and they laughed when they looked on us…'”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 186 RotK)

5. Théoden in Druadan Forest.

“There seemed to be some understanding between Dernhelm and Elfhelm.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 127 RotK)

March 13, 3020 (S.R. 1420)

1. Frodo is taken ill.

“Sam stayed at first at the Cottons’ with Frodo; but when the New Row was ready he went with the Gaffer.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 376 RotK)