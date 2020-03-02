The Great Hall of Poets

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

The Lord of Water

by D.McGlinchey

I move through the world via many paths .

Each pathway leads to me and I cover this Middle Earth.

Nowhere is beyond my reach.

For if I am hindered

I may take to the sky to fall again anew,

Where each raindrop may carry a message from me,

Each teardrop you shed a tale from you.

Through the scars of the land I move unassailed.

In my depths I hold memories and great tales never told.

For the memories and tales are as the Great River’s roar.

Each crash is a cry out.

Each trickle a whispered sigh.

The thunder of Rauros echoes of a thousand battles,

Whilst the screens of a waterfall have hidden the events that began them!

Not for me the grand halls and graces of Valinor,

Nor the rugged beauty of the lands of Arda.

It is Ulmonan holds my heart.

The depths of my oceans and the calm of my seas offer seclusion enough.

But beware my wrath and cherish my pity

For I am ever present to protect.

To guide.

To avenge.

For I offer both mercy and punishment to the Children of Illúvatar

I will speak with Nàmo and Manwë if need, within the Máhanaxar

And forestall the works of Melkor

For I am of the Eight,

The Aratar

The Holy Ones of Arda

And I remain.

~~ * ~~