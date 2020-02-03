The Great Hall of Poets

Lady Forest

by: Tom Frye

Kissed by the sun, embraced by the morning,

The Forest sheds her cloak of Night.

She slips into a gown of mist,

She wove herself, by Morning light.

In Amber rays, the Forest dances,

In hidden glens within the hills.

Barefoot, she glides through open meadows,

Tip-toes her way past silver rills.

Her gown of mist trails behind her,

Fluttering in the morning wind,

Adorned with gems and sparkling jewels.

The rising sun did surely send.

© Copyright 2000 by Tom Frye

~~ * ~~

Diminished

by David McGlinchey

Dimmer now the light of day

Less bright the stars at night

Sparser grow the woods and plant’s

For the Elves have gone away.

Less beauty now to look upon

More haste to get things done.

No care to share for others around.

For the Ents now too have gone.

No words of power for moonlight door.

No Blue, Grey, Brown or White

No reasoned words to guide us on

When Istari remove their light.

~~ * ~~

A Hobbits Poem

by: Sarah W.

Far o’er the Misty Mountains cold

Where Smaug sleeps upon a lair of gold

A burglar hides with the One Ring

Nothing to aid him, but trusty Sting

Soon the dragon wakes and leaves his den

Heads for Lake Town, anger aimed for men

Bard the bowman shoots, Smaug falls dead

But Thorin still yearns for a crown on his head

They wish for a share of wealth, men and elves alike

Long they tarry, ere they strike

Soon come goblins and orcs from caves below

From below the mountains, their hearts hollow

Battle cries ring sharply in the air

Mere minutes pass, ere Dain and his dwarves are there

Burglar slips away from what he sees

Wishing to be home, by the fire, sipping tea

All ends, but not in fire, and victory crawls near

With parting farewells, Bilbo heads back to his hole so dear

The war is over the journey is done

For now evil is gone, there is nothing to fear

~~ * ~~