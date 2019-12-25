Today in Middle-earth, December 25

at 1:53 am by December 25, 20191:53 am by grammaboodawg

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on December 25th:

The Fellowship of the Ring leaves Rivendell at dusk (1418 )

December 25, 3018 (S.R. 1418)

1. The Company [Fellowship] of the Ring leaves Rivendell at dusk.

(from the appendices)

“…Elrond counselled them to journey under the cover of night as often as they could, until they were far from Rivendell.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p.365 FotR)