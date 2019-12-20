The Great Hall of Poets

Long Roads

by: T. Frye

The long road lies before you,

a far journey to reach your goal.

Miles of endless traveling,

but take comfort, O weary Soul.

Though you may seem from nowhere,

Where you stand and where you’ve been

It’s slow and steady progress,

not a race that you must win.

All short-cuts with little traveling,

lead nowhere in the end.

So, if the road seems long, now.

And the journey much too tough.

Remember, gems and jewels,

are cut from rougher stuff.

And though it’s quite a struggle,

with Apathy a constant foe.

It’s the journey on the longer roads,

that helps your soul to grow.

So stay steady on your journey,

and surely you’ll succeed,

and claim the golden harvest,

where before were only seeds.

Saruman’s fall from grace

by D.McGlinchey

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima.

What am I to do?

Those ungrateful Horse Lords won’t submit

Now the Ents are rebelling too.

They can’t see I was chosen to rule

They cant see, because their blind!

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima.

What am I to do?

We have an army Master.

Made worthy for our Mordor Lord

We have broke the back of the Horse Kings force.

They lie scattered at the Issen’s ford

Don’t worry Master Saruman.

Grima will come through.

I’ve planted the seeds in the old Kings brain.

Now he’ĺl surely bow to you?

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima.

If only that were true.

They let old Gandalf Stormcrow in and he’s tricked both me and you!

His white light’s pushed me from the door.

He’s brought help to the Golden Hall.

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima.

Fangorn marches to my wall!

What does the Great Eye tell you Lord?

What do your Wizard eyes see?

Does it show the defeat of the Horse Lords host?

Does it show who you promised for me?

I have done as my Master bade me.

I have betrayed both kith and kin.

Now the host is banging at the door.

Should I go and let them in?

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima!

What a worthless worm you are.

You’ve failed in your quest to turn the King

There’s enemies both near and far!

Demanding the keys to the Orthanc tower

Ignoring what the Palantir shows.

The Horse King wants to hang me high

On my gibbet for the sport of crows!

Calm yourself, my Master

There’s still time for us to away.

We’ll take the secret passages out of here.

Long before the light of day.

We’ll start anew now Master

We’ll travel from West to East.

We’ll help the Black Hand conquer all

And revel in the feast!

Oh Grima, Grima, Grima

Your as blind as that walking tree!

You know not of the Dark Lords plans,

He won’t share his throne with me.

I’ll have my revenge, my Wormtongue.

Reaped with blood and fire.

Gather our things now Grima.

We go to repay the Shire!

Inner Light

by Freeman Ng

