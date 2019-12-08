TORn’s Holiday Gift Guide 2019

at 7:50 am by - December 8, 20197:50 am by Kelvarhin

Father Christmas illustration by J.R.R. Tolkien

Once again, we face that eternal question, “What gift can I buy for the Tolkien fanatic in my life this year?” As always, we here at TheOneRing.net have provided answers to this question, to help make it as easy and painless as possible. So, without further ado, welcome to TORn’s Holiday Gift Guide 2019.

From everyone at TheOneRing.net, we wish you all a safe and peaceful Holiday season.

greendragon recommends: Letters from Father Christmas. A must have for every Tolkien fan. Click here to order.

35 BAGSHOT ROW – CHRISTMAS EDITION. From New Line Cinema, Peter Jackson and Warner Bros. comes J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, brought to the big screen in an epic trilogy. Weta Workshop was thrilled to return to Middle-earth once again, contributing design, specialty props and specialty costumes to all three films. Click here to order.





deej recommends: Badali Jewelry’s The Rings of Men: Umbar. Click here to order.



Weta Workshop; Arwen and Frodo on Asfaloth. Click here to order.









Garfeimao recommends: “Tolkien”, biopic that came out earlier this year. It is a lovely film with some really nice acting and moments of humor that brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s younger years to life. Click here to order.









grammaboodawg recommends: Gandalf Deluxe Statue by Iron Studios for Sideshow. Click here to order.



Frodo Statue by Iron Studios for Sideshow. Click here to order.



Nazgûl Deluxe Statue by Iron Studios for Sideshow. Click here to order.



“Attacking” Nazgûl Deluxe Statue by Iron Studios for Sideshow. Click here to order.



Balrog (Deluxe Version) by Star Ace Toys Ltd. for Sideshow. Click here to order.







Kelvarhin recommends : Funko Pop! Rides: Lord of The Rings – Gwaihir with Gandalf and Funko Pop! Rides: Lord of The Rings – Witch King with Fellbeast. I absolutely love these two collectibles from Funko Pop! I’d be a very happy little tiger if they were left under my tree this year. Click here and here to order.











Kristin recommends: Catherine McIlwaine’s Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth as a great gift for Tolkien fans. Click here to order.



Joel recommends checking out the Bodleian library website for that extra special gift.





All prices are in US dollars, except for the items from the Bodleian, which are in UK pounds.