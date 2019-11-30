The Great Hall of Poets

at 7:44 am by - November 30, 20197:44 am by Kelvarhin

Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our regular monthly feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. Each month we will feature a small selection of the poems submitted, but we hope you will read all of the poems that we have received here in our Great Hall of Poets.

So come and join us by the hearth and enjoy!

If you have a Tolkien/Middle-earth inspired poem you’d like to share, then send it to poetry@theonering.net One poem per person may be submitted each month. Please make sure to proofread your work before sending it in. TheOneRing.net is not responsible for poems posting with spelling or grammatical errors.

Elentári

by: R P Eldon

Above my world she sails, illuminating my starscape.

No siren is she.

Dancing on astral oceans, her sway sings songs of starlight.

Beauty of Princess.

Rending night from dark, her silver gown of silken waters

flowing and surging.

As is her love, everlasting, and ever abiding.

Queen of my Heavens.

Warm is her heart, like hearth unto cold stone thawing the soul.

Fiery spirit,

scorching those who forsook her love, her heart, and her darkness.

Fierceness of Goddess.

Ever in my mind is she, my Evenstar, my dancer.

Consoling my black,

embracing my fears, burning away my shade into night.

Dancer of Darkness.

Nigh is the morn, and thus the sky sharpens.

Will I see her again? This moonlight Fay

~~ * ~~

Fellowship



by Idril

By the fire in Elven halls.

Mournful songs by Rauros falls.

Cold and snow on mountain peak.

A Dwarf strong and Hobbits weak.

Men proud and a Wizard wise.

Fleeing Crebain in the skies.

Fellowship.

Sausages and taters cook.

Filling canteens from the brook.

Fierce Wolves howling in the night.

Arrows fly and axes bite.

Glowing runes upon a door.

Midges biting in a moor.

Fellowship.

Tossing jokes from mouth to mouth.

Blocked by spies from passage South.

Teaching Little Ones to spar.

Thinking of the Evenstar.

Wand’ring through the caverns deep.

Balrog woke from deathless sleep.

Fellowship.

Splashing through the Nimrodel,

Frequent orc attacks repel.

Meeting elves within the trees.

Worries for a while ease.

Lady White searches the heart.

Sees each person’s future part.

Fellowship.

One will fall but not despair.

Two will in the forest fare.

One will claim an ancient crown.

Two will never let him down.

One will life itself rebirth.

Two will save all Middle-Earth.

Fellowship.

~~ * ~~

The Enemy!



by David McGlinchey

Far seeing,

(Without looking.)

Secrets hearing,

(Without listening.)

Far reaching,

(Without moving)

The Enemy moves amongst us!

Whispered threats,

(Without speaking.)

Visions sent,

(Without showing.)

Armies building,

(Without recruiting)

The Enemy is here!

~~ * ~~