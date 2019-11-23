Today in Middle-earth, November 23
The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on November 23:
- The Battle of the Five Armies – 2941 (1341)
November 23, 2941 (S.R. 1341)
1. The Battle of the Five Armies
(referencing Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)
“Runners came in to report that a host of dwarves had appeared round the eastern spur of the Mountain and was now hastening to Dale. Dain had come.”
