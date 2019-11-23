Join us on Facebook!
Today in Middle-earth, November 23

November 23, 2019 at 1:00 am by grammaboodawg  - 

The following event(s) took place in Middle-earth on November 23:

  •  The Battle of the Five Armies – 2941 (1341)
November 23, 2941 (S.R. 1341)

 1. The Battle of the Five Armies

(referencing Karen Wynn Fonstad, The Atlas of Middle-earth)

     “Runners came in to report that a host of dwarves had appeared round the eastern spur of the Mountain and was now hastening to Dale.  Dain had come.”

(Tolkien, 1965 Ballantine, p. 263-270 The Hobbit)

Posted in Calendar, Creations, Fans, Hobbit Book, The Hobbit, Today in Middle-earth on November 23, 2019
Thranduil Statue

