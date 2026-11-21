We hobbits don’t need an excuse to gather and feast, but with Thanksgiving around the corner, why not add a bit of hobbit to your holiday? These three simple ideas include herb (chives, in this case) butter, pine cone place settings, and a simple gratitude practice. The best part? None of them require a mountain of gold!

While the orc Marnûkh might be stealing the show in The Rings of Power, he wasn’t the first of his ilk to display some… personality. Take a trip down memory lane and revisit “Orcy” in our past Orcsgiving episode! And while you’re there, stick around to learn more Thanksgiving recipes and crafts, like pumpkin pie made from a pumpkin and homemade coasters!

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 14+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more content focused on seasonal living in friendship with the earth by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.