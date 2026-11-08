Now that I have harvested my (potentially cursed!) elderberries, it’s time to use them for a little hobbit kitchen magic! So put on the kettle, or prepare your pipe, and sit back and relax. I will show you how to turn even a small harvest into something healthy and tasty to enjoy all through the winter.❄️ Elderberry syrup can be frozen and used in sauces, teas, and even just enjoyed on its own!

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A note on elderberries: Correct identification and preparation are essential. Raw or improperly prepared elderberries and other parts of the plant can cause illness. Never eat unidentified wild berries. Use good hobbit sense – never forage from roadsides, places that could have been sprayed by chemicals, etc. Be sure to use low and slow heat when cooking to render the berries safe from toxins.

Wondering how to forage elderberries? Curious about he British folklore? (I like to think the Professor himself was at least aware of the tales of the Elder Mother). Then be sure to check out the previous episode below.

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