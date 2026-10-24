The old ones say that the veil is thin at All Hallow’s Eve. Those who venture into the woods are often followed home by playful wee sprites! Join Kili to learn this whimsical autumn craft. All you need are some fallen leaves, paint, and a bit of imagination! These wee spirits make the perfect Halloween decorations to any hobbit hole.

Be sure to get your free printable copy of the craft instructions here and watch the Halloween special below.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 14+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more content focused on seasonal living in friendship with the earth by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.