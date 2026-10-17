Nearly all of us Shire-folk (and likely every Ranger) love to forage in the autumn. Many of us have elderberries ripening in our woods but don’t know much about them. Join me to discover the many benefits of elder, explore the folklore and meet the legendary Elder Mother. Along the way, I will teach you how to correctly identify elderberries, test them for ripeness, and how to harvest them… without getting cursed!

J.R.R. Tolkien and I share a passion for mythology, folklore, and storytelling. While I cannot say for certain, it is highly probable that he would have been aware of this old British belief in a protective tree spirit. Connecting with his influences and sources of inspiration help me feel closer to Middle-earth, which is what Happy Hobbit is all about!

A note on elderberries: Correct identification and preparation are essential. Raw or improperly prepared elderberries and other parts of the plant can cause illness. Never eat unidentified wild berries. Use good hobbit sense – never forage from roadsides, places that could have been sprayed by chemicals, etc.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 14+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more content focused on seasonal living in friendship with the earth by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.