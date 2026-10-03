You don’t need a round door or a house beneath a hill to bring a little of the Shire into your home! In this episode of Happy Hobbit, I’m sharing some of my favorite simple ways to make an ordinary home feel a little more hobbity:

dried leaves, sticks and acorns

well-loved belongings

baskets

candles

cozy corners

storybook creatures

enchanting artwork

whimsical crafts

More than anything, making your space more hobbity (or “hobbitcore”) is less about what you own or how you decorate. It’s about how the room makes you feel. But… pine cones. You definitely should decorate with some pine cones!

So grab your favorite beverage, get comfy, and enjoy this tour of my cozy abode! Prefer a more Elven look to your space? Then check out the episode An Elven Home here.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 13+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.