It’s no secret that we hobbits enjoy “nice crispy bacon and fresh tomatoes!” (Just be sure to not get ash in the tomatoes). But other than that tried and true hobbit recipe, what is there to do with a glut of tomatoes? Unfortunately, they don’t keep for long while fresh. Freezing them is an option, but they take up a lot of space.

When I was blessed last month with several pounds of sauce tomatoes from my hobbit garden, I decided to make a tomato sauce and can it for longer-term preservation. There truly are few things more satisfying than pulling out a summery jar of homegrown tomato sauce from the pantry in the depths of winter. It also officially bestows upon one Shire bragging rights!



So grab a pipe or a mug of tea, put your feet up, and watch me do all the hard work in the latest episode of Happy Hobbit.

You can find the safe, tested recipe here.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 13+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.