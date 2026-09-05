Since all hobbits are drawn to the green world, many of us feel a tinge of sadness as autumn creeps in and slowly steals away our beloved wildflowers, vegetables, and green tree leaves. But what if there was a simple way to preserve some of those bright summer hues to enjoy all year long?



As summer in the Shire winds down, now is an excellent time to try your hand at pressing flowers! You can use the dried petals, leaves, and whole blossoms to create endless crafts, from bookmarks to candle decor. Join Kili as she guides you through selecting blooms in this new episode of Happy Hobbit. She then shows how to assemble the flower press and reveals the finished results.

Have you ever pressed flowers before? Did you use a press or a book? How did it turn out? Let us know in the comments on the video!

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 13+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.