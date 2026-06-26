The scent of Sweet Annie is is a blend of herbal greens, subtle spice, and something reminiscent of the pages of a dusty old tome. I imagine it’s the type of plant hobbit women have long grown, dried, and tucked into their drawers as sachets to scent their clothing. It is also excellent as part of a dried flower arrangement or wreath. If these ideas have tempted you but you fear you don’t have a green thumb, then let me reassure you: Sweet Annie is a hardy, carefree annual that is very easy to grow!

Just a small container has abundant uses all year long. Join me in the video below as I grow Sweet Annie (Artemisia annua) from seed, harvest fragrant bundles at the end of summer, and dry them for the autumn hobbit hole. I’ll share tips for planting, caring for Sweet Annie, harvesting at the right time, drying stems, and a bit about my health journey last year (2025).



Click on the video below to watch, and keep scrolling for a growing guide! For a printer-friendly PDF version, click here.

Sweet Annie Growing Guide

Just a small container of this easy-to-grow annual has abundant uses all year long. For reference, I started mine in May and I live in USDA gardening zone 9 (or 7 depending on where I am planting).

Sowing

Prepare a container or garden bed in an area that will get full sun exposure. There is no real need to add amendments to the soil as Sweet Annie is hardy and not super hungry.

Start indoors 6-8 weeks before last frost date or

Start outside after all danger of frost has passed.

The seeds need light to germinate, so even the surface of the soil then scatter them on top.

Water in the seeds and place a mesh protector over if desired.

Growing

Full sun

Well-drained soil

Germination time: 10-20 days (but I saw some growth at day 5!)

Space 18–24 inches apart (thin seedlings when they are 3-4 inches tall). I obviously didn’t do this.

Harvesting

Cut stems just as the little yellow flower buds are starting to open. For me, this was in August.

Gather the stems and arrange in small bundles

Drying

Hang upside down in a warm, airy place

Keep out of direct sunlight

Uses

Fragrant dried bouquets

Wreaths and garlands

Sachets for your drawers

Tucked into cupboards and seasonal displays

Yuletide gifts!

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