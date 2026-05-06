As his show gets cancelled by Paramount, Stephen Colbert has a lot to say about the future of his career.

The Hollywood Reporter has a big “exit interview” with Stephen Colbert who is leaving CBS late night TV this month. While he touches on many subjects, we of course want to know more about his Middle-earth movie first announced back in March.

From the set of The Hobbit. Stephen (left) and Peter (2nd from right) are writing a new LOTR film.

First off, Colbert reveals his youngest son is graduating college this month right before The Late Show goes off the air. That is not the same person co-writing “Shadows of the Past” as that would be his second son, Peter McGee, who has worked on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Righteous Gemstones, Blue Bloods, Outer Banks. From THR:

You’ve announced your next act: a Lord of the Rings film. Naturally, there’s a contingent of the LOTR fan community that’s miffed: “Why does Stephen get to write this? Just because he’s famous and a superfan?” Tell them why they should trust you.

I mean, there’s no reason to. And there’s no value in me addressing that because all you can do as — I’ll use a loaded term here — an artist is follow your heart and the craft that you have learned to try to turn this into something that is not fandom but drama. And luckily, I don’t have to do this alone. I have a great Sherpa in [co-writer and LOTR veteran] Philippa Boyens, who cares about it in the same way I do. And I will just say that every moment has been a joy so far.

Writers Reveal

Read the whole interview with Stephen Colbert over at THR and chat about it with other fans on our discord.