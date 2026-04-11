There’s something deeply satisfying about taking a simple ingredient and turning it into something richer, more lasting and versatile. Recently, I found myself with a bottle of apple juice no one in our hobbit hole was particularly interested in drinking. Rather than let it go to waste (after all, I am no Sackville-Baggins!); I decided to try a simple kitchen experiment—one that felt like an age-old halfling trick.

The result was boiled cider: a thick, amber syrup made by slowly reducing apple juice until its flavor becomes concentrated and complex. It’s simple to make, requires no special ingredients, and fills the kitchen with the scent of autumn while it simmers, no matter the season. Even more, it lasts for months in the fridge and can be used for so many things!



Click on the video below to watch me make it, and keep scrolling for the recipe!

Note: For a printer-friendly version of this recipe for you to tuck away in your hobbit kitchen, click here.

Boiled Apple Cider

Ingredients

Apple Juice (preferably unfiltered and organic, if possible)

Instructions

Pour your apple juice into a wide, heavy-bottomed pot.

Bring it to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat (in my case, I had to keep it on low)

Let it cook slowly for several hours, stirring occasionally. Keep an eye on the bubbles to make sure they don’t get too big (we don’t want to boil the juice) and watch the line left behind on the rim of the pan to keep track of how much it is reducing.

As it reduces, you’ll notice the color deepen and the aroma grow richer. Yum!

Continue simmering until the liquid thickens into a syrup-like consistency (it should coat the back of a spoon). At this point, you want to remain nearby to check every 10-15 minutes so that it doesn’t scorch. If you watched me do this in the video, know that I probably could have let it continue to reduce just a tiny bit more.

Pour into a jar, seal, and allow to cool on the counter. Store in the refrigerator for several months.

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