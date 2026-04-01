Birmingham to host the renewed event for fans of The Lord of the Rings.

Per a social media post, the longest running fan club of Tolkien announced it is bringing back the Sarehole Festival this May 31, 2026.

Tolkien spent happy years living just around the corner, and Sarehole Mill is one of the very few ‘inspirations’ we can be certain is fact. This will be a weekend all about family fun, with opportunities to learn more about Tolkien, or just to enjoy his wonderful legacy in the place where the stories began.

Entertainments will be many and varied, from face painting to storytelling plus a few surprises still in the planning at time of writing. There will be things to see, and do, and there will be opportunities to buy, eat and be thoroughly entertained. Best of all will be the chance to meet other Tolkien enthusiasts and share in the joy. There is a call for volunteers but it also seems like the event is free. More info on Sarehole Mill’s connections to J.R.R. Tolkien can be found on the local museum website. Here’s a pizza review from the old mill’s restaurant.

Details can be found at TolkienSociety.org or on their Facebook page.