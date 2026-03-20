Did you know that you can dye your own clothing right in your very kitchen? And what’s more, you can do so with very simple ingredients and even a “weed”! Given Tolkien’s famous distaste for industry, it stands to reason that most residents of Middle-earth would have purchased or traded for dyed clothing from artisans and craftspeople. Join Kili in this new episode of Happy Hobbit to learn how to utilize this oft-overlooked springtime plant to make your own (Middle-)earth tones.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 13+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

For example, Kili recently shared a video echoing what many of us “old timers” feel about the nostalgia of marking the 25th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram,Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy. She is also the co-author of the recently re-released Middle-earth from Script to Screen.