Our friends at Weta Workshop have unveiled their latest amazing statue fans can pre-order for their collections. If you’re like me and love The Battle of the Last Alliance sequence from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring then you’re going to want to add this to your collection.

Elrond as we see him during the battle is now available for pre-order in 1:6 scale. He joins Elendil, Sauron, and Gil-Galad to create an amazing 4 statue setup of this sequence. Elrond comes in with a price tag of $699 USD, 1350 piece edition size, and will be shipping towards the end of this year. If you’re a fan of The Hobbit Trilogy then you have a chance to add the re-opened open edition of the Smaug Bust or the limited version of Smaug the Golden with an edition size of 900. The open edition of Smaug is $499 USD while the limited edition is coming in at $599 USD, with both due to ship in quarter 2 of this year.

