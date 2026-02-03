Public Radio profiles Karen Wynn Fonstad author of Atlas of Middle-earth and the effort to digitize her vast cartography collection..

Missed this several months ago, but NPR local affiliate WPR did a deep dive story on Oshkosh native Fonstad. That legacy is now being digitized by her son.

Mark Fonstad grew up with his mom’s maps of Middle-earth and other fantasy settings. Mark is now an associate professor of geography at the University of Oregon. He spent spring break this year in Wisconsin, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Robinson Map Library. For a week, he covered the library in fantasy maps as he worked to scan and digitize the collection.

From the article:

One of Karen’s first steps in creating the atlas of maps is now one of the largest items on display in Mark’s sprawling setup at the map library: the base map that was such a challenge to scan.



The base map took center stage on the floor of the Fonstads’ home.



“She started building this huge base map on the floor of the kitchen, using kitchen tiles as [a] scale,” Mark said. “She would then add information that she had read in the books.”



From there, she moved on to the more detailed and localized maps. When she was done, there were 172 maps, along with her extensive commentary on the geography of Middle-earth.



This was before computer graphics were an option. Karen drew all of those maps by hand.

Now that federal funding for NPR has been eliminated, please consider supporting WPR for wonderful stories how small town fans can impact the broader world.