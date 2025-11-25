Have you ever caught yourself muttering “confound it!” when unexpected guests appear at the door and you suddenly have to host them? Or perhaps a pesky relation is coming over for a meal and you know you need to impress them. Either way, join Kili in this new episode of Happy Hobbit to learn how to make a fancy hobbit dish sure to impress! Recipe below.

Fancy Hobbit Crème Brûlée

Ingredients

500 ml (2 cups) cream heavy cream / whipping cream

1 vanilla bean or use 1 tsp vanilla extract (I used extract)

100 g (½ cup) caster sugar

6 egg yolks

6 tbsp caster sugar for sugar topping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F.

If using, split the vanilla bean in half and add to a small saucepan with the cream.

Set the pan over medium heat.

Once the cream starts to steam and bubble around the edges, remove from the heat.

Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together in a large mixing bowl until light in color.

Add a ladle of the hot cream and whisk into the egg yolk mixture, or slowly trickle it in as I do in the video.

Stream in the hot cream whilst whisking continuously until everything is combined.

Pour the custard through a fine-mesh sieve into a jug (this makes it easier to pour the custard into the ramekins).

Set your ramekins in a deep baking dish and then fill each with the custard. I use 150-200ml (5-6oz) ramekins.

Carefully pour boiling hot water into the baking dish until the water comes halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

To bake the custard, place the roasting dish in a preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes until the edges are set but the center still has a slight jiggle.

Remove from the oven and then allow to cool on a wire rack to room temperature. Transfer to the fridge and allow to set for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Once you’re ready to serve, sprinkle a tablespoon of caster sugar on top of each pot of custard and then, using a kitchen blowtorch, or dragon, caramelize the sugar.

This can also be done under the oven’s broiler/grill but there’s always the risk of the custard softening too much or the sugar burning

Allow the sugar to harden for a minute or two and then serve immediately.

Source: Simply Delicious Food

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 12+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 Be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit on YouTube and check back here at TheOneRing.net so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.