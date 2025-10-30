Not every hobbit delights in frights! While All Hallows Eve may bring to mind ghosts, goblins, and things that go bump in the night, some of us prefer the gentler comforts of hearth and home. In the latest Happy Hobbit episode, Kili (Kellie) shares a simple yet indulgent recipe for hot chocolate — the perfect treat for hobbits (and humans alike) who’d rather sip something warm and comforting than seek out spooks. So if you’d rather spend this All Hallows’ Eve curled up in your hobbit-hole with a good book and a steaming mug, this episode is for you. Join Kellie as she whisks up a cup of chocolatey cheer, proving once again that sometimes the simplest comforts are the most magical.

🍂 Check out past Halloween Specials by clicking here. 🎃

