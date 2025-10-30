What happens when you say ‘I do’ under the Party Tree and Frodo Baggins strolls into your ceremony? Jess and Sharik Burgess‑Stride found out last week when Elijah Wood – yes, our Frodo himself – casually crashed their wedding at the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata, New Zealand (www.1news.co.nz). According to 1News, the couple were in the middle of signing their marriage certificate when Wood came down the aisle, shook hands, congratulated them, and posed for a few photos. He was there for the Armageddon Expo, but apparently couldn’t resist the opportunity to check out his old stomping grounds. (If there was any clearer indication that the cast of these movies truly loved their work, I’m not sure what it could be!)

Photo credit: Cath Ullyett Photography/Instagram screenshot @cathullyettphotography)

In true Middle‑earth fashion, this wedding wasn’t just a ceremony – it was a meticulously crafted cosplay. The ring bearer (Sharik’s sister) delivered the rings dressed as Gollum, guests sported elf ears and furry feet, and the vows were peppered with Tolkien references. After the ceremony, the pair set off on a South Island road‑trip honeymoon to hunt down more filming locations. Talk about One Ring to tour them all. 🤩 As he posed for photos, Elijah grinned and told the wedding party, “This is amazing, everyone is dressed as hobbits!”

As someone who’s been around this fandom longer than I care to admit, I’ve seen my fair share of LOTR‑themed proposals, Halloween costumes, and even tattooed quotes. But this? Frodo literally showing up at your wedding? That’s the stuff of fandom legend. It also speaks volumes about how the cast still embraces the community. Elijah didn’t have to stop – he could have taken the tourist route through the Shire and left the newlyweds in peace – but he didn’t. He made their day, and ours, just a little more magical. Thanks Elijah!

I’m pretty sure I got this link right, but we would be remiss if we didn’t at least link up the company that made this possible – Hobbiton Movie Set. Check out their wedding experiences here. Nope, they have not paid for advertising for this post!



Congrats to the happy couple for a wedding of special magnificence to be remembered for an age! (If you happen to want to share more about your experience, photos, or video, hit us up at spymaster@theonering.net)