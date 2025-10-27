The official Lord of the Rings LARP event is coming back to Kentucky.

Tickets are now on sale for the next Brandywine Festival, the first official LARP for The Lord of the Rings in the USA. First batch of sales go to previous attendees sold directly in the invite-only Brandywine Discord and by Newsletter for returning players + friends. Public sales start November 10.

🌿 Oct 26: Event Trailer Release

🕊️ Oct 27: Community Tickets On Sale — $375

🤝 Nov 3: Volunteer Registration Opens

🍂 Nov 10: Public Ticket Sales Begin — $400

Festival Recap 2025

We brought together a few folks that attended the first Brandywine Festival to share their stories, experiences and feedback on the event. Here is Matt from Nerd of the Rings, Kellie from Happy Hobbit, with staffers Jim and Emily Wert in conversation with Clifford Broadway, and a synopsis below the video.

Note: Everyone in this video was provided complimentary tickets to the event and will be posting content about their experience. You could say it was a sponsored experience, but the content here is genuine interest and feedback.

LARP Event Highlights and Insights

The group discussed their experiences at the LARP event where Matt played a dwarven boot merchant. They described how participants stayed in character despite creative attempts to break the rules, with Jim estimating that 90% of attendees were new to LARPing. The highlight for Jim was experiencing a hobbit culture focused on food, cheer, and community, rather than the typical quest-based LARP activities. The event was praised for its welcoming atmosphere and clean environment, with experienced LARPers giving it high marks for the overall experience. Matt clarified that while he helped with some lore questions early on, he was not heavily involved in organizing the event, and the group discussed their experiences at the festival.

Creating Characters

Jim and Emily ran a bakery character, Kellie played a seamstress, and Matt participated with his family. They shared details about their decorated tents, trading of mathoms, and the challenges of maintaining character language. The event included medical staff dressed as elves, portable toilets, and the property owners’ animals visiting, though pets were not allowed. Matt noted that children and babies were present, and the group discussed the creative decorations and activities at different camp sites.

Matt shared that his 9-year-old son, who initially complained about wearing a dwarf beard, ended up enjoying the experience so much he wanted to attend three times a year. Jim explained that the event had 1,100 participants across multiple camps, with a thoughtful transition into the game world and clear boundaries between in-game and out-of-game areas. The participants explored side quests, with Matt and Kellie noting that while some quests were posted on trees, others were introduced through player interactions with NPCs, though there was some criticism about the clarity of quest timing and location.

Jim and Matt participated in quests and storytelling with other participants, and shared details about their costumes, which were made from natural fibers to stay comfortable in fluctuating temperatures, and discussed the event’s guidelines for costuming and character development. The participants emphasized the importance of developing a backstory and creating a unique living space for their characters, with Jim and Emily creating detailed outfits for their hobbit characters. The event’s organizer, Bale, encouraged them to give away boots through quests, and Matt shared how he created on-the-spot quests for his son.

A Safe Space to be a Hobbit

The group discussed their experiences at a LARP event, with Kellie sharing that the hike was more about socializing than reaching a destination, and Matt emphasizing the importance of embracing the improvisational nature of the event. They also talked about the challenges posed by heavy rain, which caused some issues but didn’t significantly impact the event. The conversation concluded with a discussion about the event’s inclusivity for socially awkward participants, with Kellie highlighting it as a safe space for people to let go and have fun.

The group reinforced the relaxed atmosphere and lack of formal structure. They shared stories about their character interactions, including combat scenarios and the use of pipeweed and alcohol in-character. The participants also addressed questions about bug issues, mobility aids, and the overall experience of attending the event, with Kellie suggesting the possibility of bringing a game producer to the next year’s event for a collaborative experience. She also shared that the event provided a therapeutic and communal experience, despite some accessibility challenges. They noted the festival’s success and potential for expansion, with Matt mentioning ticket sales for 2026 available now.

Tips for doing your first LARP

We asked the panel for tips in doing a 5 day The Lord of the Rings LARP.

Commit to your character fully Design your tent for your character, with all the accoutremants Take a slow pace and enjoy the interaction time with fellow players Do whatever you want! If your character doesn’t want to do quests, don’t! Bring items for bartering and trade. Could be baked goods, or drawings, or thrifted items

Kellie Rice almost didn’t go to the Brandywine Festival because she had been dealing with health issues all year, but as she says in the show, “This is the safest space you could be in. I felt it was more potent for me than psychotherapy. It was life changing. You really can’t put a price on that. Of course you can’t promise that experience for everyone, but that’s the experience I had that I did not see coming. I’m so thankful that I went and thankful I was invited.”