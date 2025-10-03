Your weekly dose of all things The Lord of the Rings!

TORN Tuesday episode 709 covered discussions about an upcoming audio experience inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion” and potential new Lord of the Rings media projects, including video games and radio plays. Hosts Justin & Clifford explored various casting and production updates for “The Rings of Power” series, including changes in leadership and speculation about character arcs. They also discussed recent developments in other fantasy properties like “The Witcher” and shared thoughts on various casting performances and character portrayals. Check out the recap from Bilbo’s Birthday Bash in Griffith Park 2025!

Summary

Silmarillion Soundscape Release

Justin and Clifford discussed the upcoming release of “The Soundscape of Ea,” an immersive audio experience inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Silmarillion.” Jordan Rannells, an artist and musician, created this soundscape, which requires listeners to play it alongside the Silmarillion audiobook for an enhanced experience. Clifford praised Jordan’s technical skills and artistic expression, emphasizing the significance of this independent project. The soundscape set released Wednesday, and Jordan was available in the live TORN Tuesday chat to answer questions. Additionally, Clifford hinted at a major announcement of his own…

Clifford shared his excitement about joining a Colorado-based audio collective led by Greg Tally called Collywood Studios, to produce radio plays including a parody of The Lord of the Rings.

Lord of the Rings Game Rumors and Middle-earth’s Game Potential

A new rumor about a new Lord of the Rings game is in development, potentially funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office with a $100 million budget, similar to Hogwarts Legacy. TORn Tuesday briefly compared the budgets of various video games and discussed the impact of political drama on Hogwarts Legacy’s reception. (14 minutes into the show)

Clifford and Justin discussed the potential for an action fantasy game set in the Lord of the Rings universe, focusing on the expansive world rather than limiting it to a single location like Hogwarts Legacy. They explored various areas of Middle-earth, such as Eriador, Rivendell, and Mirkwood, considering what each could offer in terms of gameplay and exploration. Justin suggested the idea of a game set in Angmar, where players could experience the world from the perspective of Sauron’s forces, while Clifford emphasized the appeal of exploring the diverse landscapes and cultures of Middle-earth. They also humorously considered a game where players could explore Minas Tirith as cats, using the same game engine as the cat game “Stray.”

Amazon Prime Studios Leadership Change

Amazon has appointed Peter Friedlander as the new head of Amazon Prime Studios, who will oversee the fate of Rings of Power, including decisions for seasons 4 and 5 and potential spin-offs. Justin noted that Friedlander, who previously oversaw major Netflix shows like Stranger Things and Wednesday, is expected to review Season 3 footage and may require reshoots or rewrites. The team discussed rumors that Ismael Cruz Cordova, a standout actor from the series, has wrapped his shooting for Season 3 early and may have reduced screen time compared to previous seasons. Additionally, filming for Season 3 was confirmed to be taking place at Hankley Common in England, with speculation that the location might represent the Brownlands in Middle-earth.

Rings of Power Season 3 Scoops

Clifford and Justin discussed the filming of Rings of Power Season 2, noting that a set depicting burned ruins and charred land was likely set in Mordor. They realized the footage was from October 2022, which was for Season 2, not Season 1 as initially thought. They also talked about recent scoops, including Jamie Campbell Bower’s limited scenes and Cirdan the Shipwright’s expected major role in Season 3. Clifford expressed excitement about learning more about Cirdan’s use of his ring in the series.

Glorfindel or Celeborn?

Clifford and Justin discussed the potential inclusion of Celeborn and Glorfindel in the show, with Clifford expressing a preference for Celeborn to have his own storyline rather than being combined with Glorfindel. They noted that the cast, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Charles Edwards, and Sam Hazeldine, seemed to have issues with Celeborn, which Clifford found intriguing. Justin suggested that Jamie Campbell Bower’s recent tweet might be related to the character’s resurrection, similar to Glorfindel’s storyline. Clifford emphasized the importance of bringing ignored characters like Glorfindel and the Blue Wizards to life in the show, which he believed would earn the production more brownie points.

Community member Foedhrass got the ultimate photo op with Charles Edwards at MagicCon 2025!

The Witcher Casts Durin and Celebrimbor Rumors

Clifford and Justin discussed the casting changes in The Witcher, with Peter Mullan (Durin III) joining the cast, and shared their thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne’s tribute video to Lord of the Rings. They also celebrated Charles Edwards’ birthday, acknowledging his performance as Celebrimbor in The Rings of Power and his previous role in The Crown. Justin encouraged fans to show support for Charles Edwards on social media, and Clifford expressed his admiration for Edwards’ portrayal of Celebrimbor, noting its differences from his initial expectations.

Clifford and Justin ended the show revisiting rumors about Celebrimbor’s potential return in Season 3 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” focusing on the possibility of his soul remaining in Mandos while his body is reanimated by Sauron’s dark magic. They explored the implications of this concept, including the limitations of using an animated corpse for knowledge and the show’s need to avoid copying controversial ideas from video games. The hosts also touched on other topics like the mystery surrounding Jamie Campbell Bower’s role in the series. Is he Glorfindel or Celeborn, or maybe a new form of Sauron?

