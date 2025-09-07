Join the LA area staff from TheOneRing.net on Sunday, September 21 at the Mineral Wells section of Griffith Park from 11:30am until about 6pm (gotta beat the sunset out of the park). There will be fun and games, maybe a few prizes and some very agreeable fellow Hobbits, Dwarves, Elves and all manner of MIddle-earth denizens enjoying the end of Summer and the start of Autumn.

The Baggins Birthday Bash is a potluck sort of event, and people have already mentioned what they plan on TORn’s FB Event page, linked here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2493122097722441

If you know what you plan to bring, and how many folks are joining you, please mention it all on that FB Event page. Or, you can email me at Garfeimao@TheOneRing.net to RSVP and I’ll include your items on the Description section of the ABOUT page, itemizing all the things needed for the party and those that are coming. And remember, we do host a Middle-earth themed Cake/Cupcake/Cookie decorated desserts contest, and if enough come, that will be a prize.

And finally, do remember that it is almost always sunny and warm, so hats, pop ups or a parasol, sunscreen and sunglasses will help you immensely. Also, bring some beach chairs or a picnic blanket and get ready for a delightful afternoon with fellow Tolkien fans. Some of the games and contests may be Trivia, Costume Contest, Middle-earth themed desserts, Golfimbul, Dwarf Tossing, and Pin the Black Arrow on the Dragon. Not all are guaranteed to be played, as time, game supplies, and participants play a part in that. We do usually give people about 90 minutes to 2 hours to arrive before the games begin, mostly so people can eat and be social.

Please do read the full Description found in the About tab for what is needed and what is coming, and also directions to the picnic area for people coming from any and all directions once you enter Griffith Park. We can’t wait to see you all in two weeks time.