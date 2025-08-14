Your favorite actors from The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and The Rings of Power will be at the London comic con event for panels, pictures and autographs.

Tickets are still available to get into For the Love of Fantasy con at ExCel London this weekend, 16-17th August 2025. The guest list is stacked with LOTR and other fantasy shows! Entry tickets are £49.00 and you can buy autographs and photo ops from nearly everyone.

From the event website

The Grail Photo

Get your personal photo with Gandalf & the four Hobbits – Sir Ian Mckellen, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood here at this link.

Sunday is the big day

Look at this incredible panel & event calendar featuring Galadriel herself Morfydd Clark, and an all-star The Lord of the Rings panel featuring Sir Ian Mckellen in a rare convention appearance, Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Bruce Hopkins, Craig Parker, David Wenham and Gimli himself John Rhys-Davies.

Maybe Jamie Campbell Bower, who is a big Morfydd Clark fan and recently joined the cast of The Rings of Power, will be mulling about supporting his new co-star. If you see a random Celeborn send us the pics in Discord!

Get your tickets and pre-order your photo ops For The Love of Fantasy at ExCel London here.