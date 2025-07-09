The hunt is on for the 1 of 1 elusive Frodo PIX! collectible at any Hot Topic store!

Thrilljoy, a new vinyl toy collectible brand, launches a huge new contest today to send a couple fans to Hobbiton in New Zealand. It’s all part of a promotion with Hot Topic stores. Today, Wednesday July 9, Hot Topic Rewards Club members can go to their local store and recieve a FREE Frodo PIX! figure. Yes we said FREE while supplies last.

One lucky fan will zip to open their collectible and discover a 1-of-1 rare ghost edition Frodo, which is the winning figure sending you to NZ!

How to Enter

It’s free, it’s today, and it’s already stressing me out!

Go to HotTopic.com and sign up for the Reward program

Head over to your local Hot Topic store in USA and CANADA

Show off your Rewards member details to the store clerk

Recieve a free FRODO PIX! from Thrilljoy (while supplies last)

Zip open the perforated box

Enjoy your Frodo with Sting, or the rare chase Frodo with Ring

One lucky fan will get the clear Frodo with instructions to redeem the trip to NZ

Thank you to Karissa Marston, head of marketing for Thrilljoy, for all the details! She joined us on TORN Tuesday explaining the whole contest and how Thrilljoy is a wonderful new company from the creator of Funko Pop toys. Watch below!