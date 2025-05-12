TV show spinoff of their successful podcast begins airing on UK tv, while the boys post outtakes on Patreon.

Billy & Dom Eat the World is a new TV travel show where your favorite hobbit actors visit unique places around the world experiencing local cuisine. It started as a segment on their Friendship Onion podcast and now UK television viewers can catch their many adventures. Watch on Virgin UHD at 8:10pm Monday (tonight!)

Celebrity travel shows seem to be all the rage – Stanley Tucci is eating his way across Italy, and Eva Longoria is Searching Through Spain. This writer is somewhat surprised its taken so long for all these food-travel shows to spring up after the loss of Anthony Bourdain in 2018.

USA when?

No word yet on any networks in the USA picking up the global trotting foodie show. It feels weird in 2025 to have a region locked TV show!

Bonus Features on Patreon

In a new instagram post this morning, Billy & Dom announced that outtakes from the show that don’t make it to air will be posted at their new Patreon. The first preview has Ian Mckellen making some fun jokes with them. Patreon levels start at $7 per month and we know these guys will continue to entertain the fans there.