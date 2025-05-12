Hugely successful kickstarter from Ferris Wheel Press brings fans one step closer to finishing their own handwritten red book.

With nearly $1 million CAN raised on Kickstarter, the new calligraphy pen and inks inspired by The Lord of the Rings movies are now offering public pre-orders to be shipped out in July. Three options are available themes around Sauron red, Gandalf white, and Ringbearer green. Get your orders in via Ferris Wheel Press backerkit.

These officially licensed calligraphy pens can help achieve the look of the written page as seen in The Hobbit and LOTR movies, famously scribed by Bilbo, Frodo & Samwise.

For those unfamiliar with high quality penmanship, prices can go very high like this Game of Thrones pen retailing for $1,500. Each LOTR pen is currently around USD $175 and includes custom ink for refilling. Ferris Wheel Press, based in Canada, is known for their high quality pen and inks.

The next step after acquiring a pen is, how do we learn to write like Tolkien?