The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis, will herald a new phase of Middle-earth moviegoing.

Per Variety, Warner Bros Discovery has confirmed the release date of the next LOTR film for December 17, 2027. It seems the title “The Hunt for Gollum” is here to stay, after some early confusion over the same title of a fan-film released over 10 years ago. Filming expected to take place early next year in New Zealand.

Andy Serkis previously directed “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” in addition to starring in the Planet of the Apes and Star Wars sequel movies.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are producing and “will be involved every step of the way.” Boyens earlier told Empire Magazine, “The Hunt for Gollum is quite an intense story that falls after the birthday party of Bilbo and before the Mines of Moria. It’s a specific chunk of incredible untold story, told through the perspective of this incredible creature.”

No word yet on any casting, but the old gang of actors have expressed public interest in returning to Middle-earth including Liv Tyler, Orlando Bloom, Ian Mckellen and Viggo Mortensen.

Join the biggest Tolkien Discord to talk with fellow fans about the news! https://discord.gg/theonering