Section divider

If, like myself, you’re a fan of the Classic Series of statues by our friends at Weta Workshop, then this latest release is sure to be something you’ll want to add to your collection.

The latest statue in this series available for pre-order is none other than Boromir himself. This amazing piece portrays Boromir in one of his most iconic moments in the films; when he finds the One Ring in the snow, and internally has to decide if he will give it back to Frodo. Like the other Classic Series statues this is an open edition, with a price tag of $399, and will be shipping to fans at the end of this year.

Posted in: Share: Divide line
theonering.net

This site is maintained and updated by fans of The Lord of the Rings and the name and mark ONE RING is used under license from Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC an Embracer Group company, which hold the title thereto. We in no way claim rights in the artwork displayed herein. Copyrights and trademarks for the books, films, articles, merchandise and other promotional materials are held by their respective owners and our limited use of these materials is done by permission or is allowed under the fair use clause of the Copyright Act.

theonering.net

Original content and photography are copyright © 1999-2024 TheOneRing.net.
Website design and development by Garry Aylott.