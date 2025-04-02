If, like myself, you’re a fan of the Classic Series of statues by our friends at Weta Workshop, then this latest release is sure to be something you’ll want to add to your collection.

The latest statue in this series available for pre-order is none other than Boromir himself. This amazing piece portrays Boromir in one of his most iconic moments in the films; when he finds the One Ring in the snow, and internally has to decide if he will give it back to Frodo. Like the other Classic Series statues this is an open edition, with a price tag of $399, and will be shipping to fans at the end of this year.