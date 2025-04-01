Welcome to The Great Hall of Poets, our poetry feature showcasing the talent of Middle-earth fans. So come and join us by the hearth, and enjoy!

The Ride of Dernhelm

by: J Houdart

Across the sea of golden-grassed plain

Sails Windfola, swift, bearing two without name

In day yet darkened by menace unspoken

Gentler lies are soon to be broken

As on with the company, racing toward doom

At the walls of yon city, be-circled with gloom

Dernhelm the Silent keeps hidden his face

But hides not his passion, his strength and fell grace.

To War! beats his heart, to Death! sings his sword

But rides he in silence, without leave of his lord.

Cloak-hidden, shadow-ridden he takes all care to be

For the secret he keeps, his brothers must not see

That secret he holds and another he bears

Before him on Windfola: a small hobbit shares

His duty and destiny, to great deeds they are called

Upon Pelennor’s vast field before the prize thus high-walled.

For there in that doom a dark Power lay,

waiting and coiled, whom no man can slay.

How then can this man, fierce and strong though he be

Strike true? End the terror? Make the walled city free?But that deed will soon come. Two wounds will be wrought

One by hobbit, brave and true, a man and yet not

And Dernhelm the Silent will give voice at last

Striking true, Death banished back into the Past.

At great cost, that blow giv’n, yet hope will remain

For the hero to sing and ride out free again

But proud, hair unbound, laughter ringing and strong

For the secret is done, surprise mingled with song

As his helm is then moved, and his kinsmen find there

True hero yet no brother: Eowyn the Fair.

~~ * ~~

Untitled

by: A Plume Cox

Your shields break beneath our blade

We invade your sacred home

Prepare to be crushed by our one crusade

As we move along and roam.

You call this land the southlands

Now hear our volcano roar

In the end you will not stand

In the new land Mordor.

Here the orcs roam all free

In the fiery dark land

Any human, elf or dwarf who enters will have to flea

Or be scorched by Sauron’s hand.

~~ * ~~



