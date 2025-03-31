Our friends at Sideshow Collectibles and Iron Studios have teamed up to create an exclusive statue for Iron Studio’s 1:10 The Lord of the Rings statue line.

Fans can order this awesome Gandalf the White statue with a fantastic Helm’s Deep base right now, and have it by the end of the week if you live close enough.

This is a limited edition piece, which means this item could sell out fast, and you’re gonna have to search the secondary market. Make sure to place your order today, so you don’t miss out on adding another very cool piece from the folks at Iron Studios to your collection.