Are the prices at the Shire market making you worry that you can’t afford ingredients for Yuletide fare? Then let Kili show you how to make a holiday baking staple, candied citrus peel, using just 4 common ingredients and your own stovetop! Watch the episode.

Candied Citrus Peel

Ingredients:

3 lemons

2 oranges

2 teaspoons of salt

1 cup (200 grams) sugar

Instructions:

Wash the lemons and oranges. Cut the fruit in half, then in quarters. Remove the flesh and set aside for another use. Carefully peel off the rind using either a knife or a vegetable peeler. Cut the peels into 1/4 inch thick strips. Place the peels in a non-reactive pot and cover with water. Add a teaspoon of salt and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes to remove the bitterness. Drain the peels and rinse out the pot. Repeat the process with fresh water and the second teaspoon of salt. Drain the peels and rinse the pot. Return the peels to the pot, cover with water, and add the cup of sugar. Simmer for about an hour, stirring on occasion, checking the peels. Once they’re soft and translucent, they’re finished. Drain the peels again. Separate the peels onto a plate and allow them to dry overnight. Separate the peels by fruit and place in airtight containers. They should keep in the refrigerator for at least a month.

