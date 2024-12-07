This unique fruit from the east may be a mystery to many a hobbit, but not this one! Join Kili as she shows you how to get many jars of preserves out of an armload of quince fruit – perfect for enjoying all winter long in your own hobbit hole, or for gifting! Be sure to check your local markets for the last of this (somewhat rare) seasonal fruit, or ask your fellow Shirelings if they have any growing. Many folk don’t know how to prepare quince and thus are happy to give it away to those who do. Free food is something every hobbit likes to hear! The preserves taste like a combination of apple and pear with a hint of rose, and, of course, a blush of sweetness. Watch the episode.

Quince Jelly and Paste

Ingredients:

Quince

Sugar

Optional: Citric acid – I like to add it because it preserves the beautiful red color, the taste, and the freshness of this yellow fruit

Quince Jelly Instructions:

If your quince have a bit of fuzz or pelt, rub it off with a towel. With a very sharp knife, cut the quince into quarters. If you are only interested in making quince jelly, you will not need to core them! Coring them because it makes it a bit easier to then make quince jam. If your quince are very big, you can cut the quarters in half again. Place fruit pieces into a large pot. Add just enough water to cover the quince. Over high heat, bring the quince to a boil until they are soft but not mushy. Take the pot off the heat. Let the pot with the quince stand for a few hours – I forgot to mention this part in the video, but it’s an important step as it helps the pectin begin to do its thing. Line a colander with cheesecloth or muslin cloth. Put the quince and their cooking liquid into the colander and let them drain overnight into a large bowl or basin. The next day, weigh the strained liquid (be sure to tare the scale so that you don’t count the weight of the bowl). Weigh the sugar, which should be 75% of the quince juice in weight. I made it a loose guess. Add both to a large sauce pot with about ¼ tsp of citric acid. Bring the jelly mixture to a rolling boil and keep boiling until the juice turns red and reaches the set point. You can test that with the gel test on a small plate or using a metal spoon as I showed in the video. Pour the hot jelly into sterilized jars, wipe the rims, and close them with a lid. Carefully drop the jars into a pot of boiling water with an inch of water covering them. Allow them to boil for 10 mins, then remove to a dishtowel to cool. They will be hot! Let them rest for a day, then test their seals (the button on top of the can should be sucked in and not making a clicking sound). At this point, they are safe to be labeled and stored. Remember to keep the metal rings loose – that way you can accurately check the seal on the jar up to 18 months later when you are inspecting them for freshness and food safety. Store in your hobbit larder or give as gifts!

Note: If you do not wish to can your preserves, you can store them in the refrigerator. This is a great option if you have a smaller amount than what I was working with!

Quince Paste Instructions:

Transfer the drained fruit to a fine mesh strainer and pass the cooked quinces through the strainer with the back of a spoon or a big wooden tamper. Alternatively, you can mash the fruit with a potato masher or in a food processor (if you have cored the quince). Weigh your quince mass (again, be sure to tare the scale to not include the weight of the bowl), then measure out roughly 2/3 of the total weight in sugar and add it to the quince mash. Add the mashed fruit to a large saucepan. Over low heat, bring to a boil while constantly stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Continue boiling the fruit mass until it turns red – this may take a half hour or so. Spoon into sanitized jars and follow the water bath canning method described above, or store in your refrigerator.

If you are interested in making the quince candy, then please refer to Our Gabled Home, from whom I learned this recipe.

