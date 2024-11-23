Want to impress your fellow hobbits or other denizens of Arda by bringing a dazzling, unique side to your next feast? Then look no further than this delicious and colorful recipe! Join Kili as she shows you how she turned some purple carrots from her hobbit garden into a scrumptious dish… and discovers something spooky about the carrots along the way! Watch the episode.

Quick Pickled Carrots

Ingredients:

About 1 lb of carrots, tops removed, peeled if needed, sliced into rounds or sticks

A diced onion (I used purple to keep on theme!)

1 cup of water

2/3 – 1 cup distilled white or apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp sea salt

1 Tbsp organic cane sugar (or stevia to taste)

1 tsp celery seeds

1 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

2-6 cloves of peeled garlic

Sprigs of fresh dill

Instructions:

Parboil carrots for a few minutes just to soften them. Drain and set aside.

Dice up the onion.

Add carrots to a large mason jar or glass container. Set aside.

To a small saucepan, add distilled white (or apple cider) vinegar, water, salt, and sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and stir to fully dissolve salt and sugar and solids. Taste and adjust flavor as needed, adding more salt or sugar to taste.

Add the celery, mustard, and coriander seeds to the jar. Add the peeled garlic and the fresh dill.

Stuff the carrots and onions into the jar.

Pour the brine over the carrots, ensuring they are fully submerged. If needed, add more vinegar or a little water to cover.

Seal well and shake to combine. Then refrigerate for at least 1 hour. The flavors will deepen and intensify the longer it marinates. Best flavor is achieved after 24 hours.

Will keep in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks (sometimes longer). Not freezer friendly.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers' daily lives since joining TheOneRing.net in 2012! Learn hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday.

