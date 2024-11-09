Have you always wanted to delight hobbit passerby with a beautiful springtime flower display but don’t feel confident in your green thumb? Then you’re in luck! Kili is here to show you just how easy it is to plant and grow bulbs! Watch the new episode and read her tips below.

Bulb planting tips:

Plant bulbs in the autumn so that they have time to chill over winter.

Choose a spot with partial to full sun

Bulbs need soil that drains well (so they don’t turn to mush after prolonged exposure to moisture), so amend clay soil with perlite or other substances to aid drainage

As a general rule, dig a hole twice as deep as the bulb is tall.

After the flowers have finished, don’t prune them off! Allow the plant to continue its lifecycle. The leaves will continue to create and store energy that the bulb will use the following spring! The will die away on their own in mid-to-late summer.

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn more hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy