Every gardener, homesteader, and hobbit hobbyist knows how frustrating it is to lose a crop to marauding birds, but did you know that you can still use the damaged fruit? Join Kili and her fearless warg Mischief (or Missy) to learn how to salvage bird-pecked plums to make a delicious sweet and savory sauce perfect for any hobbit to bring to Bree and trade with a Dwarf… that is, if you have any left! 😋 Watch the new episode here and check out the recipe below!

Sweet & Savory Plum Sauce

Ingredients:

2 pounds plums, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons freshly grated ginger

2+ garlic cloves (I think I used 7)

1 star anise (optional – I didn’t have one, so I excluded it in the above video)

Instructions:

Prepare your plums by washing and inspecting them, chopping them up, and removing the pits and any yucky bits. You can give those to your Sauron-excuse me-worm bin, or compost. Combine the plums, vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and star anise in a large nonreactive pot, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until thickened, 20 to 25 minutes. Fish out the star anise (if using) and discard. Purée the sauce with a stick immersion blender if your warg bounder allows. You could also use a regular blender or food processor once the sauce has cooled a bit. Ladle into bowls, jars, or bags. Cool, cover, and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Note: I set aside the sauce I thought we would use that meal, then portioned the rest into freezer-safe bags, labeled them, and placed them in the freezer for future deliciousness. Alternatively, you can use the boiling-water method for canning. Ladle into clean, hot 4-ounce or half-pint canning jars, leaving 1/4 inch of headspace. Release trapped air. Wipe the rims clean; center lids on the jars and screw on jar bands. Process for 10 minutes. Turn off heat, remove canner lid, and let jars rest in the water for 5 minutes. Remove jars and set aside for 24 hours. Check seals, then store in a cool, dark place for up to 1 year.

Modified from a recipe by Caroline Russock

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn more hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.