Have you ever wanted to try your hand at stocking your hobbit larder with some deliciously crunchable dill pickles, but didn’t want to fuss with the mess of canning them? Then you’re in luck! Whether you use homegrown cucumbers or those you have purchased at your local market, learn how to pickle them with this quick and easy recipe! Watch the new episode.

Quick Refrigerator Dill Pickles

To begin: Wash your cucumbers and chop off their heads and tails before measuring them against your jar and cutting them down to size. Next, slice your cucumbers into spears, chips, or both! I recommend placing the solid ingredients into the jar before stuffing the jar with cucumbers. You can even prepare a cute little jar just to bring on a picnic! Feel free to experiment with the ingredients.

Brine:

1¼ cups distilled white vinegar (5% acidity)

3 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups cold water

1¾ to 2 pounds Kirby cucumbers (about 6), cut into halves or spears

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

6 large garlic cloves, peeled and halved

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

16 or so dill sprigs

Instructions:

Combine the vinegar, salt and sugar in a small non-reactive saucepan (such as stainless steel, glass, ceramic or teflon) over high heat. Whisk until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Transfer the liquid into a bowl and whisk in the cold water. Refrigerate brine until ready to use. Stuff the cucumbers into two clean 1-quart jars. Add the coriander seeds, garlic cloves, mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, dill sprigs, and chilled brine into jars, dividing evenly. If necessary, add a bit of cold water to the jars until the brine covers the cucumbers. Cover and refrigerate about 24 hours, then serve. The pickles will keep in the refrigerator for up to one month or two.

Modified from a recipe by Jenn Segal

Happy Hobbit has brought Middle-earth to its viewers’ daily lives since 2012! Learn more hobbity recipes, crafts, and more by watching new episodes and/or perusing the 10+ years worth of videos on their YouTube channel. 🌻 New episodes debut every other Saturday, so be sure you are subscribed to Happy Hobbit so that you don’t miss out!

Get even more slow-living hobbit content by following Happy Hobbit on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok! If watching the show has left you with an appetite for more, know that Kili (Kellie) has a podcast where Tolkien is often mentioned called Forests, Folklore & Fantasy.